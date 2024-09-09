Leading The Way: Gilchrist And Hospice Of Washington County Join Forces In Landmark Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Since 1994, Gilchrist has had the honor and privilege of serving patients and families throughout Central Maryland. as they navigate the complexities and challenges of advancing age, serious illness, and end-of-life care by providing integrated geriatric, palliative, and hospice care. With over 500 employees serving more than 20,000 people annually, Gilchrist provides care tailored to meet the diverse needs of our community wherever a patient calls home.

Established in 1980, Hospice of Washington County is the sole licensed hospice care provider within Washington County, Maryland. Dedicated to serving the community during its most vulnerable times, Hospice of Washington County offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to each patient's medical, emotional, and spiritual needs. Care is provided wherever patients call home, whether in private residences, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities.

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice of Washington County

and Gilchrist , Maryland's leading provider of geriatric, palliative, and hospice care, have announced an affiliation agreement. This partnership will unite two

of Maryland's oldest

and

most experienced nonprofit organizations, together with nearly 70 years of service to their communities.

As the healthcare landscape continues to transform nationwide, this type of affiliation

of

two synergistic nonprofit organizations with similar missions, visions, and values will position both organizations for continued growth, innovation and financial strength. By combining their resources and expertise, Gilchrist and Hospice of Washington County will build upon each other's capabilities, enhancing access to care through geographic expansion and scope of services for patients, their families, and communities across Maryland and Pennsylvania. This strategic affiliation will strengthen their ability to offer compassionate care to more patients and families throughout Central and Southern Maryland, as well as Washington and Frederick Counties and South-Central Pennsylvania. Both organizations will retain their name and branding while offering a unified approach to care.

Combined resources will support innovation and expansion in the established communities, each serving with specialized programs

designed to meet the special needs of the communities we serve. The integration will allow both organizations to enrich their service offerings. Patients, families, and local communities will benefit from a range of assets and services, including the

region's

largest team

of

certified

hospice, geriatric,

and

palliative

care professionals, providing care in people's homes and senior living communities, and their combined four

hospice

care

centers.

Pediatric services for children with serious illnesses, grief counseling, and dementia support, as well as specialized programs providing music therapy, veteran support, and culturally specific initiatives, will continue to enhance the care experience enabling every patient and family member to live every moment to its fullest.

Cathy Hamel, President of Gilchrist , expresses her enthusiasm for the new partnership: "What's really exciting about this partnership is its alignment with our five-year strategic plan, which aims to partner with like-minded, innovative organizations to expand our geographic footprint and better address the evolving needs of those we serve."

Sara McKay, CEO of Hospice of Washington County and Franklin Hospice , also emphasizes the benefits of the partnership: "We are excited about the synergy between our organizations. This partnership will strengthen both entities and better position us for future success."

About Gilchrist

Since 1994, Gilchrist has had the honor and privilege of serving patients and families throughout Central Maryland. as they navigate the complexities and challenges of advancing age, serious illness, and end-of-life care by providing integrated geriatric, palliative, and hospice care. With over 500 employees serving more than 20,000 people annually, Gilchrist provides care tailored to meet the diverse needs of our community wherever a patient calls home, as well as in three hospice centers in Towson, Columbia, and Waverly. For more information, visit



About Hospice of Washington County

Established in 1980, Hospice of Washington County is the sole licensed hospice care provider within Washington County, Maryland. Dedicated to serving the community during its most vulnerable times, Hospice of Washington County offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to each patient's medical, emotional, and spiritual needs. Care is provided wherever patients call home, whether in private residences, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. Hospice of Washington County also operates Doey's House, the county's only hospice center. More information is available at

.



Contact: Rachel Taylor

443.933.1441

[email protected]



SOURCE Gilchrist