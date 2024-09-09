SITKA Introduces OPTIFADE Cover: The New Benchmark For Concealment In Greener Seasons

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SITKA OPTIFADE Cover

OPTIFADE Cover offers unmatched concealment for greener seasons, tailored for densely vegetated environments and hunting pursuits including whitetail and turkey

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SITKA Gear, a leader in high-performance hunting apparel, introduces OPTIFADE Cover , the latest innovation in hunter concealment. Developed in collaboration with top wildlife researchers from the University of Georgia Deer Research Lab, this cutting-edge camo pattern sets a new standard for concealment in greener seasons. Designed to excel in densely vegetated and leafed tree canopy environments, OPTIFADE Cover leverages scientific research with advanced patterning to effectively disrupt the vision of deer and turkeys in those specific environments, particularly in the Eastern US.OPTIFADE Cover employs a science-backed, field-proven approach to enhance stealth for hunters. This new pattern builds on OPTIFADE's established design principles, incorporating specialized coloration and breakup elements to ensure hunters remain virtually invisible to game. Whether pursuing whitetail deer from velvet through fall or hunting turkeys in the keen eyes of spring, this pattern offers unparalleled concealment."Our goal at SITKA has always been to push the limits of what's possible in hunting gear, and with OPTIFADE Cover, we have taken concealment to the next level,” said Todd Barker, Marketing Director at SITKA Gear.“Cover is not just about blending in, it's about helping the hunter become undetectable in the eyes of the game."Through the Game's EyesThis detailed study of ungulate vision fuels the groundbreaking concealment technology designed for superior stealth in greener seasons.OPTIFADE Cover was created to address the lack of scientifically backed concealment for greener seasons, and the environments and landscapes across the eastern US. Partnering with the UGA Deer Research Lab, SITKA researched ungulate and turkey vision in those environments to engineer superior stealth for the woods. Understanding game species' ability to detect movement four times faster than humans with 300-degrees of peripheral vision, their heightened processing speed and superior peripheral vision formed the basis of OPTIFADE's proven design principles. OPTIFADE's pattern design disrupts the outline of a hunter's silhouette using micro- and macro-breakup elements essential for preventing game from tracking human outlines.Turkeys and ungulates possess an enhanced sensitivity to UV wavelengths. SITKA's research with animal vision experts focused on the structure of game species' eyes and color perception based on photoreceptors and cone distribution. Accompanying this research were extensive rounds of UV spectrometer testing to ensure the coloration used in OPTIFADE Cover adheres to the specific visual constraints and environments where hunts take place. The result is a complete concealment package for hunters in greener seasons.Regional RelevancyOPTIFADE Cover excels in diverse regions across the eastern US, providing early and late season concealment in areas with dense tree cover.OPTIFADE Cover is meticulously designed for superior concealment across a variety of hunting regions. In the East, it provides exceptional concealment during the early season when dense tree cover is prevalent, helping hunters stay unseen in the woods. For Southeast applications, OPTIFADE Cover offers year-round effectiveness, ensuring hunters remain hidden through all seasons in its diverse and often thick vegetation.East: Provides concealment during the early season with dense tree cover.Southeast: Ensures effective concealment year-round in diverse and thick vegetationFor Fall 2024, SITKA's OPTIFADE Cover collection includes a wide range of styles designed for both men and women, as well as several key accessories and equipment.OPTIFADE Cover Fall 2024 StylesFor men, SITKA brings the new OPTIFADE Cover pattern to the Core Lightweight Crew LS, Core Lightweight Hoody, Equinox Guard Hoody, Fanatic Hoody, Ambient 100 Hooded Jacket, Ambient 200 Jacket, Stratus Vest, Stratus Jacket, Fanatic Vest, Fanatic Jacket, Traverse Pant, Equinox Guard Pant, Stratus Pant, Stratus Bib, and Fanatic Bib. Women's styles include the Core Lightweight Hoody, Fanatic Hoody, Cadence Pant, Fanatic Jacket, and Fanatic Bib.Additionally, the fall collection features various accessories and equipment such as the Traverse Glove, Fanatic Glove, Equinox Guard Glove, Jetstream WS Glove, Traverse Beanie, Traverse Cap, SITKA Trucker, Core Neck Gaiter, Neck Gaiter, Stratus Beanie, Fanatic Beanie, Tool Belt, Tool Bucket, Flash Optics Harness and SITKA Bow Sling.For more information about SITKA OPTIFADE Cover, and to explore the Fall 2024 offerings, visit Sitkagear .

Ethan Burns

Gunpowder Inc.

+1 608-295-4542

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.