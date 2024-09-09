BRACH's® Unveils First-Ever Candy Corn Suite For The Sweetest Fall Getaway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The candy-coated room at Great Wolf Lodge will delight the biggest candy corn superfans with themed décor, activities, and tasty treats

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

It's official...candy corn season is here! And BRACH'S®, America's #1 Candy Corn brand*, is celebrating in the sweetest way with the first-ever BRACH'S Candy Corn Suite , a tri-colored oasis that will take fans of the iconic treat to a Mellowcreme® candy dream.

BRACH'S® Candy Corn Suite (photo credit: Angie McMonigal)

BRACH'S® 2024 Sweetest Fall Moments Celebration Guide

