عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BRACH's® Unveils First-Ever Candy Corn Suite For The Sweetest Fall Getaway

BRACH's® Unveils First-Ever Candy Corn Suite For The Sweetest Fall Getaway


9/9/2024 11:16:12 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The candy-coated room at Great Wolf Lodge will delight the biggest candy corn superfans with themed décor, activities, and tasty treats

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
It's official...candy corn season is here! And BRACH'S®, America's #1 Candy Corn brand*, is celebrating in the sweetest way with the first-ever BRACH'S Candy Corn Suite , a tri-colored oasis that will take fans of the iconic treat to a Mellowcreme® candy dream.


BRACH
BRACH'S® Candy Corn Suite (photo credit: Angie McMonigal)
BRACH
BRACH'S® Candy Corn Suite (photo credit: Angie McMonigal)
BRACH
BRACH'S® Candy Corn Suite (photo credit: Angie McMonigal)
BRACH
BRACH'S® 2024 Sweetest Fall Moments Celebration Guide >11.05.23

SOURCE Ferrara

MENAFN09092024003732001241ID1108652930


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search