Energy Update: 538 Settlements In Blackout Amid Hostilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of September 9, as many as 538 settlements in Ukraine have been left without electricity due to Russian shelling and technological disruptions.

This is according to Ukraine's of Energy , Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, energy workers restored power supplies to 17,328 consumers who had been cut off as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. A total of 538 settlements remain electricity deprived this morning due to hostilities and technological disruptions," the statement reads.

It is noted that throughout the day, the Russians attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

Thus, in Donetsk region, due to the shelling, power supplies were cut off to a mine as 74 miners remained underground. All were brought back to the surface. In Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, power substations were disconnected, while in Chernihiv region, it was overhead lines.

According to the Energy Ministry, as of the morning of September 9, due to the hostilities, 127,800 consumers in Donetsk region, 3,700 in Zaporizhzhia region, 8,100 in Sumy region, 112,500 in Kharkiv region, 2,300 in Chernihiv region remain without electricity.

More than 3,900 consumers were cut off in the city of Kherson and more than 27,000 in Kherson region.

As reported, no restrictions on electricity consumption are expected on Monday, September 9, throughout Ukraine.