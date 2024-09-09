Deep Bio And Roche Collaborate To Drive AI-Powered Innovations In Digital Pathology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Deep Bio, a leader in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, is excited to announce its collaboration with Roche to integrate its advanced suite of AI algorithms into the navify® Digital Pathology enterprise software . This collaboration aims to enhance digital pathology capabilities, offering a comprehensive menu of AI solutions, starting with DeepDx Prostate, a clinically validated algorithm for prostate cancer analysis.Deep Bio's algorithms provide pathologists with precise and efficient diagnostic tools that enhance accuracy in cancer detection, grading, and tumor quantification. By leveraging Roche's Digital Pathology Open Environment, Deep Bio seeks to deliver improved diagnostic insights and pathology workflows, making them globally accessible. The seamless integration into existing pathology workflows will leverage AI to unlock new insights and data, driving better treatment decisions.DeepDx Prostate has undergone extensive testing, analyzing over 700,000 core needle biopsies in the U.S., marking it as one of the most thoroughly vetted solutions in its field. This advanced algorithm offers pathologists accurate AI-enabled prostate cancer diagnosis, gland-level Gleason grading, and tissue and tumor measurements, all within the navify® Digital Pathology workflows. Deep Bio's DeepDx Prostate is CE Marked and has been validated through comprehensive clinical studies published in peer-reviewed journals. With distinctions such as the Silver Edison Award and the CES Innovation Award, Deep Bio is dedicated to pioneering innovative technologies to enhance clinical outcomes.“We are excited to collaborate with Roche, a global leader in diagnostics, to extend the accessibility and impact of our AI solutions,” said Sun Woo Kim, CEO and founder of Deep Bio.“With DeepDx Prostate integrated into navify® Digital Pathology, pathologists worldwide can access powerful diagnostic tools that enhance decision-making and improve patient care in oncology, supported by a global digital ecosystem.”This collaboration underscores Deep Bio's commitment to advancing cancer diagnostics and complements Roche's mission to transform patient care through innovative diagnostic solutions. The integration with navify® Digital Pathology provides pathologists with streamlined access to state-of-the-art AI technologies, enhancing diagnostic workflows and supporting precision medicine initiatives.For more information, please visit Deep Bio's website atAbout Deep BioFounded in 2015, Deep Bio Inc. develops AI-powered solutions for cancer pathology diagnostics, utilizing advanced deep learning technologies to enhance diagnostic precision and pathologist efficiency. The company specializes in in-vitro diagnostic medical device software (IVD SaMD) that integrates data-driven insights to support clinical decision-making.Deep Bio's flagship AI solution, DeepDx Prostate, marked with European CE-IVD, processes Whole Slide Images (WSI) to identify and segment cancerous lesions accurately. The software provides comprehensive classification by Gleason pattern, precise tumor localization, and critical metrics such as Gleason score quantification and tumor volume assessment, which are essential for diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment planning.This AI technology enables detailed analysis and reporting, supporting healthcare professionals with precise diagnostic insights. Recognized for its innovation with the CES Innovation Award in 2024, Deep Bio is dedicated to advancing pathology workflows and improving patient outcomes globally.ContactDiane KimPR manager...

