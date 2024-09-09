(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urea-Formaldehyde - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Urea-Formaldehyde was estimated at US$11.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$15.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
This report provides key insights into the significant growth expected in the Global Urea-Formaldehyde Market, particularly within the Particle Board Application segment, which is projected to reach US$5.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3%. Similarly, the Plywood Application segment is anticipated to grow at a 4.6% CAGR over the next seven years.
The report offers a detailed regional analysis, highlighting the U.S. market, estimated at $3.2 billion in 2023, and China's impressive forecasted growth at a 6.9% CAGR, expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2030. Growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also explored.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Urea-Formaldehyde Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 193
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $11.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $15.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Urea-Formaldehyde - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Global Economic Update Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Urea-Formaldehyde in Wood Adhesives and Composites Impact of Environmental Regulations on Urea-Formaldehyde Use Technological Innovations in Low-Formaldehyde Emission Products Rising Adoption in the Construction Industry for Particleboard and MDF Challenges in Recycling and Disposal of Urea-Formaldehyde Products Market Growth Driven by Increasing Use in Agriculture for Slow-Release Fertilizers Expansion of Urea-Formaldehyde Applications in Insulation Materials Impact of Green Building Standards on Urea-Formaldehyde Market Advancements in Resin Technology for Enhanced Performance Rising Concerns Over Health and Safety Impacting Market Demand Opportunities in Developing Bio-Based Alternatives to Urea-Formaldehyde Impact of Raw Material Price Volatility on Market Dynamics
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)
ARCL Organics Ltd. BASF SE Borealis AG ChemiplastiCA SpA ChimiCA Pomponesco S.P.A. Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC Hexion Inc. Hexza Corporation Berhad INEOS Group MRI Company
