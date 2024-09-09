Forum Of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad Kicks Off In Baku
Fatima Latifova
The Forum of Azerbaijani Scientists Living Abroad, supported by
the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Ministry of
Science and Education, and organized by the World Association of
Azerbaijani Scholars, has commenced in Baku,
Azernews reports.
The event began with the national anthem of Azerbaijan, followed
by a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs who died for
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
Subsequently, Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Department of
Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious
Issues of the Presidential Administration, read out President Ilham
Aliyev's address to the event participants.
The three-day event gathers nearly 200 scientific figures,
including over 80 Azerbaijani scholars from 23 countries.
The forum aims to foster connections among Azerbaijani
scientists abroad, facilitate interactions with local scientists,
and promote the exchange knowledge and experience.
Participants will also visit the cities of Shusha and Khankendi
and engage in discussions with teaching staff at Garabagh
University.
