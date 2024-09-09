Azerbaijan Economy Minister Highlights Energy Efficiency For Smes In Green Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Global climate change, dwindling natural resources, and
increasing demand dictate the development of the "green
economy."
This was stated by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the
conference on "The Role of Small and Medium Business in the Green
Economy," held in Baku with the support of the Ministries of
Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, and organized by the Small
and Medium Business Development Agency.
"This, in turn, has become an important factor for the
sustainable development of every country. It is no coincidence that
one of the National Priorities defined by President Ilham Aliyev is
'Clean Environment and Green Growth.' In this regard, relevant
measures are being implemented within the framework of the
'2022-2026 Socio-Economic Development Strategy,'” he said.
"In the Year of Solidarity for a Green World and on the eve of
COP29, important events of this kind are being held in our country.
The current conference is a continuation of this and addresses
relevant issues. In general, important tasks lie ahead, such as
increasing the application of environmentally friendly technologies
and green production, recycling, and promoting the restoration of
polluted areas. In short, we must achieve economic progress and
increase social welfare while protecting the environment. In this
context, the role of the private sector, especially small and
medium-sized businesses, is crucial. The main goal of today's
conference is to promote the green SME concept in the transition to
a green economy," the minister added.
At the same time, the minister noted that the importance and
role of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the
socio-economic development of Azerbaijan are increasing
significantly.
"SMEs contribute to the growth of gross domestic product (GDP),
job creation, employment, and the economic reintegration of
liberated territories. In the new era, they must play a role in
developing the 'green economy,' which has become a necessary
trend," he said.
"Currently, more than 99% of businesses in our country are SMEs.
Ensuring green growth and transitioning to a green economy largely
depends on the green transformation of SMEs. Many SMEs operate in
sectors such as construction, transportation, industry, energy, and
agriculture, which have a higher share in greenhouse gas emissions.
Emphasizing efficient technologies and practices in energy and raw
materials enhances their competitiveness," the minister added.
"World experience shows that SMEs are often more advanced in
clean technologies and business models. Their flexibility allows
them to quickly adapt to new trends and innovations. SMEs can
respond to market changes and consumer preferences, which is
crucial in the rapidly evolving green economy. Small and medium
entrepreneurship plays a special role in reducing dependence on
traditional industries, developing green solutions, and
strengthening economic diversification," said M. Jabbarov.
To enable small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan to
contribute to the green economy, ensuring energy efficiency is
essential, added Mikayil Jabbarov.
"It is possible to achieve energy efficiency through the
application of energy-saving technologies and the use of renewable
energy sources," he said.
"The development of human resources and the improvement of
personnel are also important. Innovations can be implemented by
personnel with modern knowledge and skills.
Waste management is also crucial. Recycling waste, reducing
waste volume, and using environmentally friendly materials are
important aspects.
The development and production of environmentally friendly
products and services should also be mentioned.
Social responsibility is another key requirement. Constantly
considering environmental factors in business activities,
participating in social projects, and supporting initiatives in
this field should be among the main business principles of modern
entrepreneurs," the minister added.
"SMEs can green their business by focusing on these issues.
Green businesses play an important role in achieving sustainable
production and increasing resources. Green businesses and
ecologically clean companies are among the fastest-growing
industries in the world," M. Jabbarov emphasized.
The minister also noted that the development of the green
economy in Azerbaijan and the implementation of green projects aim
to protect environmental safety while ensuring economic
efficiency.
"A favorable regulatory framework for green business is being
developed, and several support tools are being applied," he
said.
"In recent years, tax policy has included legislative
initiatives to support the green economy. These measures include
tax concessions for environmental protection, restrictions on the
import of old cars, disposal of vehicles, stimulation of electric
and hybrid car imports, and support for alternative energy. This
reflects the country's agenda with green energy.
In the medium term, support for green energy in tax policy will
continue. Work is underway to determine the scope of ecological and
green taxes, including assessing the possibility of a carbon tax or
similar measures to reduce carbon emissions," the minister
added.
Industrial parks, particularly Balakhani Industrial Park, which
specializes in waste recycling, are among the measures supporting
the green economy. The park aims to expand the production of
competitive industrial products using high technologies, develop
the non-oil sector, increase employment, and improve the ecological
situation in Baku and surrounding areas. By leveraging these
opportunities, entrepreneurs can establish innovative production
areas in line with advanced challenges.
Green projects by entrepreneurs are financed by the
Entrepreneurship Development Fund. To date, green projects
benefiting from the Fund's preferential loans cover areas such as
recycling, transitioning to alternative energy sources, and
creating electric vehicle charging stations.
Green projects are also supported by KOBIA through grants,
startup certificates, market research, training, access to
exhibitions, and financial opportunities.
I encourage SMEs to be more active and take advantage of the
opportunities created by innovative initiatives and state support.
Green energy projects are of regional and global importance for
economic, ecological, and energy security," M. Jabbarov
emphasized.
