Dubai: Delivery Man Gets Dh5 Million Compensation After Car Accident Leaves Him Paralysed

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 1:09 PM

A 22-year-old grocery delivery boy was awarded Dh5 million as compensation after a car accident left him paralysed. According to his lawyers, this is a landmark judgement that will help the man continue his to regain some of his abilities.

Shifin Ummer Kummali suffered 100 per cent paralysis after the accident. A Dubai court awarded the compensation last month but the money was handed over to Shifin's parents during a conference on Monday.

More details to follow

