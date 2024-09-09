Dubai: Delivery Man Gets Dh5 Million Compensation After Car Accident Leaves Him Paralysed
Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 1:09 PM
A 22-year-old grocery delivery boy was awarded Dh5 million as compensation after a car accident left him paralysed. According to his lawyers, this is a landmark judgement that will help the man continue his treatment to regain some of his abilities.
Shifin Ummer Kummali suffered 100 per cent paralysis after the accident. A Dubai court awarded the compensation last month but the money was handed over to Shifin's parents during a conference on Monday.
