Nothing Levels Up With Phone (2A) Plus

Dubai, UAE,

9 September 2024 – During its Press Event in Berlin, Nothing unveiled its highly anticipated new smartphone, Phone (2a) Plus, and a close-up visual of an upcoming product the company will be launching soon via social channels



The new mid-range smartphone is an upgrade of the successful Phone (2a) in terms of performance, camera, and design, offering an all-around improved smartphone experience. Powered by a world-exclusive processor, the MediaTek 7350 Pro 5G, for an even smoother and faster user experience. Additionally, a new 50 MP front camera sensor has been implemented for superstar selfies, and new metallic colorways have been developed to reflect superior specifications. GCC customers can get their hands on the new device from September, 12.

'Following the success of Phone (2a), which was a breath of fresh air in its market segment and became our best-selling smartphone, we're thrilled to introduce Phone (2a) Plus. This upgraded variant features a world-exclusive processor, an improved front camera, and a new metallic design. With Phone (3) launching in 2025, Phone (2a) Plus is for those who are excited about Phone (2a) but are seeking even higher performance,' said Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing.

Design

Phone (2a) Plus introduces two new colors for Nothing smartphones: metallic Grey and an updated Black. Reminiscent of machinery, the metallic finish offers a new premium expression of Nothing's design language, while highlighting the cutting-edge upgrades of Phone (2a) Plus.

An inherited design story from Phone (2a), Phone (2a) Plus has been crafted at the intersection of engineering and artistry. By integrating components into the phone's exterior, we created an anthropomorphic appearance whereby the cameras inside the NFC coil represent two eyes sitting in front of a brain-like hub of intelligence and communication. The circular grid system design centralises the camera, ensuring a coherent and endearing appearance that makes Phone (2a) Plus another instant icon.

Performance

The MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, a world exclusive to Nothing, powers the Phone (2a) Plus. This chipset, designed with an emphasis on entertainment, makes the device ideal for gamers. It uses advanced TSMC 4 nm Gen 2 technology, with 8 cores running up to 3.0 GHz – nearly 10% faster CPU than Phone (2a), and is supported by an ARM Mali-G610 MC4 GPU clocking at 1.3 GHz, 30% faster when gaming than Phone (2a). The high performance is maintained by Nothing's Smart Clean Technology, which clears unused system files, NTFS optimizations for fast file transfers, and RAM Booster providing up to 20 GB of effective RAM.

Camera

Take photography to the next level with a Nothing debut: the triple 50 MP camera system. Phone (2a) Plus' selfie camera now captures sublime 4K video at 30 FPS, a hardware upgrade from Phone (2a)'s 32 MP sensor.

Boasting a large light-absorbing 50 MP main sensor with a f/1.88 lens, an ultra-wide 50 MP sensor with a 114o field of view, and now, a 50 MP front camera for superstar selfies and better quality video calling. All three sensors support direct 50 MP photo output, HDR photo capture, and 4K video recording. The main camera comes alive in low-light conditions with night shots appearing just as detailed and vibrant as in the day. Record stunning 4K video with the main camera, supported by Optical Image Stabilisation as well as Electric Image Stabilisation and Action Mode for smooth footage when people can't stand still.

To ensure Phone (2a) Plus is the full picture, Nothing combines elite hardware with state-of-the-art software. Our TrueLens Engine with AI Vivid Mode consists of advanced algorithms to produce life-like photos, bursting with colour and detail. The Ultra XDR feature, co-developed with Google, enhances lighting in challenging conditions by adjusting pixel brightness up to 5 times, ensuring true-to-life images every time you press the button.

Nothing OS / AI

With Nothing OS 2.6, Nothing has expanded its library with even more functional widgets for mindful interactions on your home and lock screens. Complete with swipeable views and animations for more levels of information.

Following on from its ChatGPT integrations earlier in the year, Nothing has developed the News Reporter Widget. A daily digest that leverages AI technology to aggregate daily news in a simple and intuitive format and read aloud by Nothing CFO Tim Holbrow. It is available on all Nothing smartphones through the Nothing Widgets app on the Google Play Store.

The widget provides curated news from eight selectable genres, including: business, entertainment, general, health, science, sports and technology. The AI system then summarises news articles from English language news sources based on category and converts them to audio. Each story summary lasts 1 minute with a total of 8 stories per day. Every morning (local time relative), the widget will automatically refresh with a new bank of stories.

Unlike the majority of the devices in this category, Phone (2a) Plus comes with Android 14 out of the box, and an impressive three years of software updates and four years of security updates.

Battery and Charging

The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus comes with rapid 50W Fast Charging, which means it can be charged to one day's power in under 20 minutes, nearly 10% faster than Phone (2a).

Phone (2a) Plus remains fitted with Nothing's biggest smartphone battery to date, a powerful 5,000 mAH unit. It can deliver up to two days of use on a full charge and retains over 90% of its full capacity, even after 1,000 charging cycles.

Display

Phone (2a) Plus has a flexible FHD+ 6.7” AMOLED display that can deliver stunningly accurate colour reproduction of 1.07 billion colours. Boasting a peak brightness of 1300 nits, it ensures superb visibility, even when the sun is shining at its brightest.

Phone (2a) Plus retains the thinnest bezels in Nothing's smartphone line-up, measuring just 2.1 mm symmetrically on all four sides of the screen. This achievement results in an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.65%, made possible through the combination of a flexible panel with structural engineering. The display also boasts a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Glyph Interface

On the back of the phone, Phone (2a) Plus retains the iconic Glyph Interface. A new way to interact with a smartphone that encourages people to put their screens down and refer to light and sound patterns for key information. The focused Glyph Interface holds on to all the capabilities of Phone (2a), including the Glyph Timer and Glyph Progress that utilises third party integrations, whilst illuminating the distinct new metallic aesthetic of Phone (2a) Plus.

Sustainability

Phone (2a) Plus continues Nothing's commitment to sustainability, with a carbon footprint of 53.34 kg CO2e. Contributing to its sustainable credentials are the use of recycled materials.

Phone (2a) Plus contains:



100% recycled aluminum used in the mid-frame

100% recycled tin on 5 circuit boards

100% recycled copper foil on the main circuit board

Recycled steel on 24 steel stamping parts

Over 50% of the plastic parts are sustainably sourced Plastic waste from the Ear (2) production line is repurposed into Phone (2a) Plus





Pricing and Availability



From September 12th, Phone (2a) Plus (12 + 256 GB), Grey, and Black will be available across all retail partners in GCC and priced at AED1,649 in UAE and SAR1,749 in KSA.