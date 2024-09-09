One Barbecue By Bojun Liu Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bojun Liu's Innovative Restaurant Design Recognized for Excellence by International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced that Bojun Liu 's "One Barbecue" restaurant design has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Liu's work within the interior design industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a significant achievement, as it recognizes designs that not only excel in aesthetics but also in functionality and user experience. Liu's "One Barbecue" design showcases the designer's deep understanding of the local culture and barbecue traditions, creating a space that resonates with the community while offering a fresh and innovative dining experience.One Barbecue's award-winning design combines the rich heritage of Jinzhou barbecue with a modern, multi-level dining environment. The space introduces light and nature into the narrow layout, creating a sense of openness and freedom within the complex urban setting. Liu's design expertly balances industrial elements, such as exposed cement walls and cast aluminum light fixtures, with warm, inviting spaces that encourage social interaction and a lively atmosphere.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Bojun Liu's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. The award is expected to inspire future projects within the Ton Song Ch Design studio, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of restaurant and hospitality design.Interested parties may learn more about Bojun Liu's award-winning One Barbecue design at:About Bojun LiuBojun Liu, a graduate of Xiamen University and the Central Academy of Arts and Crafts, is a skilled artist with a background in oil painting and Chinese painting techniques. A member of the Xiamen Artists Association since 2002, Liu founded Tongsheng Design in 2006. In addition to his design work, Liu has been a radio host and guest lecturer, and actively participates in public welfare activities.About Ton Song Ch DesignShenyang Ton Song Ch Design, founded in 1860, is a private company specializing in interior design and project construction. The company believes in the importance of cultural nourishment and seeks harmony between the natural and human environment. With a focus on people-oriented design, Ton Song Ch Design's slogan is "design is incredible!"About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit strong emotional responses, and positively impact everyday life. Silver A' Design Award winners are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their superior design capabilities and contribute to advancing the interior design industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote outstanding products and projects that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and continues to inspire and celebrate pioneering designs across all industries. To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, visit:

