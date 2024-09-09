Aspire Secures Double Accolades For Its Impactful CSR Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Aspire Systems has won two prestigious awards for its outstanding and impactful CSR initiatives.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aspire Systems (India) Private Limited, a leading services provider, has recently received two prestigious awards –“Most Impactful Environment Friendly Initiative of the Year” and“Best CSR Project of the Year” for its outstanding and impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.Aspire was honoured with“Most Impactful Environment Friendly Initiative of the Year” by Global CSR & ESG Awards for its exemplary lake restoration project. The project, in partnership with Environmentalist Foundation of India, is focused on scientifically reviving freshwater lakes and ponds across India through a community-based collaborative conservation effort. The CSR team at Aspire successfully restored nearly 10 acres of lakes across three different regions in the state. With several restoration activities carried out, the project has led to significant outcomes, including a rise in water levels, increased storage capacity, aesthetic development of the region and above all, it has enabled access to clean water for local communities.In another endeavour, Aspire's Livelihood project was awarded the“Best CSR Project of the Year” at the 11th Edition Corporate Social Responsibility Summit & Awards 2024. This initiative, in partnership with United Way of Chennai, empowers differently abled people through micro-entrepreneurship, helping them achieve financial independence. Through the Livelihood project, Aspire has supported over 10 beneficiaries to set up bunk shops. The project also included conducting comprehensive training sessions on digital skills, entrepreneurial skills, crisis management, and more.“Winning these awards is a testament to our commitment at Aspire to give back to society and drive social upliftment in meaningful ways”, said Sathappan, General Manager – CSR, at Aspire Systems."Our lake restoration activities were designed not only to revive water bodies, but also to instill a sense of pride and ownership within the local communities. Similarly, our 'Livelihood' project is also about promoting community awareness and inclusion, and improving access to health and social services through financial independence. And, needless to say, our employees are truly the driving force behind all our CSR efforts. Their dedication and passion to serve enable us to achieve our social and environmental goals," he added.These initiatives were carried out by Aspire's CSR team. We actively pursue programs across the focus areas - Skill Development, Scholarship, Environment, and Livelihood to contribute to a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world.About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems is a global technology services firm and a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company provides an array of services including enterprise integration, digital services, software engineering, testing, and infrastructure support for enterprises across industries. The company currently has more than 4,800 employees and over 275 customers worldwide. Aspire Systems is located across the globe including the USA, Mexico, UK, Ireland, India, Singapore, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Aspire Systems has been selected as one of India's 'Best Companies to Work' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, in partnership with The Economic Times twelve times in a row. To know more about Aspire Systems, visit .

Sri Devi

Aspire Systems

+91 99403 08357

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.