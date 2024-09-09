Brazilian Lawmakers to File Impeachment Against Justice de Moraes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Opposition lawmakers in Brazil will file an impeachment request against Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Monday, September 9, 2024.



Led by Coronel Meira, Gustavo Gayer, and Bia Kicis, the initiative reflects growing dissatisfaction within conservative circles.



About 150 members of support Moraes' removal , citing "abuse of power" and violations of constitutional rights.



The accusations against Moraes are serious. Critics argue that his decisions pose a threat to the and that he frequently overreaches, improperly influencing other branches of government.



One of the most controversial actions was his decision to block the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in Brazil. This move outraged many, particularly those on the right, and fueled protests.







On September 7, 2024, opposition lawmakers marched in São Paulo alongside former President Jair Bolsonaro. Their message was clear: end the suspension of X and impeach Moraes.



The impeachment process, however, has hurdles. The Senat must initiate the process, and its president, Rodrigo Pacheco, has the final say on whether it moves forward.



Without his approval, the request will not reach the Senate floor for debate, placing considerable power in Pacheco's hands.



This is not the only issue Moraes faces. The lawmakers point to several other actions they see as overreach.



These include:







Misusing preventive detention,



Ignoring recommendations from the Prosecutor General,



Violating attorney-client confidentiality,



Denying house arrest for individuals with serious health conditions,



Blocking political rights of Congress members,



Misappropriating resources from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE),



Monitoring and restricting conservative profiles on social media,



Illegally freezing Starlink bank accounts,



Imposing excessive fines for using VPNs,

Requesting U.S. congressional intervention in Brazil's internal affairs.



The lawmakers claim that Moraes' actions harm Brazil's constitution and threaten individual freedoms.They argue that removing him is crucial for restoring the limits between the branches of government.They also believe it will help protect citizens' rights and preserve Brazil's democracy.This impeachment request highlights a broader concern. Many wonder how much authority Brazil's judiciary should wield and how much influence one justice should have.If the process moves forward, it could reshape the relationship between Brazil's government branches for years to come.