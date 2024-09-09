'Proud Of Qatar's Pioneering Accomplishments In Literacy'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at the of Education and Higher Education Maha Zayed Qaqaa Al Ruwaili expressed pride in Qatar's pioneering achievements in literacy, reflecting its firm commitment to providing education for all.

In a statement to QNA on the occasion of the International Literacy Day, marked on September 8, Al Ruwaili noted that literacy is not only limited to the ability to read and write, but extends to include enhancing intellectual and social skills that open new horizons for development and innovation.

Al Ruwaili renewed commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at eradicating illiteracy around the world. By eradicating illiteracy, which is one of the most important pillars of comprehensive development and social justice, we open the doors to hope and progress and enable individuals to enhance their skills and abilities to participate effectively in building more sustainable societies, she added.

Al Ruwaili called for continuing to work together to achieve the vision of a world free of illiteracy, where education is a right available to all.

International Literacy Day has been observed globally since 1967. Unesco declared September 8 as International Literacy Day during its fourteenth General Conference on October 26, 1966. The day serves as a reminder of the crucial role that reading and writing play for creating more literate and sustainable society, and it emphasizes the ongoing need to improve literacy skills worldwide.