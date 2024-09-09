Logistics Automation Market Size Will Hit $147.4 Billion By 2030 Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Allied ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Logistics Automation Market was valued at $49.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $147.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030. Labor shortages are currently being faced across the globe, which in turn is creating the demand for warehouse automation. Moreover, companies in emerging countries such as China and India, are also adopting automation in warehouse to get ahead of labor shortage. For instance, in 2022, Cainiao Network Technology built the largest unmanned warehouse in Southeast Asia for Thai courier Flash Express. Rise in e-commerce, advancements in robotics technologies, adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, and improved efficiency and workforce safety have boosted the growth of the global logistics automation market. However, high initial investment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of autonomous vehicles & drones and greater demand for warehouse automation from developing countries are expected to open new opportunities in the future.Request Sample Pages Now:The significant factors impacting the growth of the logistics automation market comprise improved efficiency & workforce safety, growth in e-commerce, adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, and advancements in robotics technologies. Moreover, factors such as high initial investment, are expected to be hampering the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of autonomous vehicles & drones, and greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging economies are expected to create new growth opportunities for the logistics automation market during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report includeDaifuku Co., Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, Honeywell International Inc., Kion Group AG, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Mecalux, S.A., Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Knapp AG, SSI Schaefer GroupBy product, the software segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, due to benefits such as shorter processes, increased speed, and high-quality performance. However, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global logistics automation market, owing to adoption of efficient automation technologies to control operational logistics costs.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:North America is expected to dominate the global logistics automation market owing to growth in e-commerce and adoption of automation solutions as a result of labor shortages in the region. Moreover, adoption of robots in the region has been observed, which is expected to create demand for automation solutions and in turn is anticipated to contribute in the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2021, Yandex Self-Driving Group partnered with Grubhub to operate delivery robots on college campuses in the U.S. Moreover, in 2020, Hyundai Motor Group acquired controlling interest in Boston Dynamics with the aim of advancing robotics and mobility.By region, the global logistics automation market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. This is due to high adoption of automated systems for warehouse & distribution centers and technological advancements. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in e-commerce, surge in adoption of automation solutions such as robotics technology, autonomous mobile robots, and greater need for fast last-mile delivery services.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:By application, the warehouse and storage management segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global logistics automation market, owing to adoption of stacker cranes, automated guided vehicles, and pallet conveyor systems. However, the transportation management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, as it assists in decreasing freight costs, tracking deliveries in real-time, and improving customer service.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:Based on organization size, the global logistics automation market size is segregated into SME, and large enterprises. Large enterprises are utilizing automated material handling technology for several processes such as categorization and moving heavy items, or containers within warehouse. In addition, autonomous mobile robots are also being utilized to move materials from picking area to order packing area within the warehouse. For instance, in January 2022, DHL supply chain announced $15 million investment in robotics solutions from Boston Dynamics to further automate warehousing in North America. Boston Dynamics will equip DHL facilities with“Stretch”, which is a robot designed to automate unloading process in distribution centers.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Freight forwarding Market -Smart Mobility Market -Cold Chain Logistics Market -Same Day Delivery Market -Dropshipping Market -

