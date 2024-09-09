UAE Weather: Red Alert Issued For Fog, Drop In Visibility

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 7:19 AM

Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 7:43 AM

A red alert has been issued for fog with a drop in horizontal visibility, which may reduce even further at times. The alert is active from 7.33am to 9am today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

A yellow alert has also been issued, from 7.30am to 9am, for fog and visibility reduction.

Earlier, the met predicted that the weather today will be fair and partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear towards the east and south by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, according to NCM's earlier forecast.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The humidity can hit up to 90 per cent in the internal regions, and coastal areas and islands. The temperatures will range between 32°C and 42°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 31 and 38°C in Dubai.

