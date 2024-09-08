Qatar Olympic Committee Participates In 44Th OCA General Assembly

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New Delhi: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has participated in the 44th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly, held in New Delhi, India on Sunday.

First Vice President of QOC HE Mohammed Yousef Al Mana led the QOC's delegation at the meeting along with the Second Vice President of the QOC HE Dr Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari and HE Secretary-General of the QOC and OCA Vice President to the Doha 2030 Asian Games Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain.

During the meeting, the final report of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games was presented and the topics on the agenda were discussed, which would enhance joint Asian action in the sports field and advance the Asian Olympic movement.

HE Second Vice President of the QOC Dr Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari was re-elected as the OCA Vice President for West Asia for 2024-2028.

Director of Marketing and International Cooperation Sector at the QOC HE Shiekha Asma bint Thani Al Thani was appointed as Vice-Chair of the OCA Gender Equity Committee.