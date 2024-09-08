PDTRA, Barbarano Romano Establish Twinning Agreement To Foster Cultural, Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, September 8 (Petra) -- Fares Braizat, Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development and Region Authority (PDTRA), and Rinaldo Marchesi, Mayor of Barbarano Romano, have formalized a twinning agreement between Petra and Barbarano Romano.The signing took place in Italy, with the Jordanian Ambassador to Rome, Qais Abu Dayyeh, in attendance.The PDTRA announced on Sunday that the agreement aims to promote and enhance cultural exchange by establishing key areas of cooperation across tourism, education, sports, and economic sectors. This collaboration will focus on building partnerships in tourism, services, and both tangible and intangible cultural heritage to support the growth and prosperity of both cities.Under the agreement, the cities will organize conferences on mutually relevant topics, exchange publications and informational materials, and host events for youth, students, and families.The initiative also includes encouraging community activities related to each city's cultural heritage, exchanging information on traditional programs, celebrations, and cultural events, and preparing mutual visit programs to deepen cultural and historical understanding.Petra and Barbarano Romano share similarities in sculpture style, as both cities feature rock-carved caves and facades, with Barbarano Romano's artifacts dating back to the eighth century BC.Barbarano Romano, with its rich history of various civilizations, boasts numerous archaeological sites, including the Church of the Cross, the unconsecrated Church of Sant'Angelo, the Church of Santa Maria del Piano, the Common Palace, the ancient cemetery of San Giuliano, and various natural landmarks and exploration trails.