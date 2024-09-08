DFI's Geekend, A Platform For Local Talents

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Geekend, Qatar's premier pop culture event by Doha Institute (DFI), set to take place from September 12 to 14 at the Geekdom Building on Lusail Boulevard, offers a unique for local talents.

The latest edition features a variety of floor activations, including the ever-popular Geekdom Market, games, an eSports tournament, competitions, as well as stage programmes and special events. Daily passes are available for just QR20, granting access to 'a world of creativity, community and fandom'.

In a press statement, DFI's chief administrative officer and Geekdom founder Abdulla al-Mosallam said:“This edition will once again offer both fresh experiences and the return of popular favourites, bringing together our entire community of creatives, innovators, and fans alike.

“From the latest tech and gaming to art and storytelling, there's something for everyone to enjoy, and I can't wait to see the energy and passion it inspires in all of us."

The three-day extravaganza offers a range of engaging activities, including competitive board games, the Geekdom Side Quests, and an area dedicated to games for all ages and skill levels, run by Majlis Shabab and GAG. Geekend's popular Escape Game returns with a race against time in 'Tokyo Mystery'.

Gaming enthusiasts can join eSports tournaments showcasing top titles such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, EA FC 24, League of Legends, and Rocket League. The prizes, including cash and vouchers, are of a total value of more than QR60,000.

Geekend's stage programme will feature the popular Karaoke nights and Open Gaming Challenge, presented by Tawar Games and developed by local game developer Khalifa, where audience members can participate in a series of challenges from local games, such as the Jumbo: Jewel of Realms Challenge.

The stage programme also features events organised by Nakama, including trivia competitions. Another new special highlight is the Snoonu Hackathon, where participants are challenged to create a piece of art unveiling its theme on the first day of Geekend.

