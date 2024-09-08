Kendrick Lamar To Perform At Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Sunday, February 9, 2025, On FOX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To Assets

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Roc Nation , Apple Music, and the announced Kendrick Lamar will perform at the APPLE SUPER BOWL LIX HALFTIME SHOW at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, February 9, 2025, airing on FOX.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one." - Kendrick Lamar

Photo courtesy of pgLang

Continue Reading

"Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come." - Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter

"The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is a celebration of the music we love and the incredible artists who make it, all on the world's biggest stage. Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music's industry leading Spatial Audio quality along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music." - Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats.

"Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop." - Seth Dudowsky, Head of Music at the NFL. "We're excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show."

Multi-Platinum, Grammy and Emmy award winning artist and co-founder of creative imprint pgLang, Kendrick Lamar, has achieved massive critical and cultural success since his debut album good kid, m.A.A.d city released in 2012. Since its release, Lamar has accumulated 17 Grammy wins, and became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN. Lamar's latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, was released in May 2022. In April of this year, "Like That" by Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar spent three weeks at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and in June, Lamar's record-breaking, "Not Like Us" spent two weeks at Number 1.

Creative Direction for Lamar's performance will be provided by pgLang.

The Apple Music Super Bowl

LIX Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor of the live performance.

Apple Music's multi year partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show - the most-watched musical performance of the year - with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans, and offers the world's best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with

iPod and iTunes and continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music. Follow @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Earlier this year, The Apple Music Super Bowl

LVIII Starring Usher became the most-watched halftime performance of all time and garnered three 2024 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (LIVE). In 2023, The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna scored five Emmy nominations, taking home two, including Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, a first in Super Bowl Halftime history. In 2022, Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar garnered five Creative Arts Emmy nominations. The critically acclaimed performance won three Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), a first-ever for the show.

SOURCE Roc Nation; Apple Music; NFL