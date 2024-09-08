Lerik Intensifies Efforts To Combat Cyber Fraud And Bank Card Theft

(MENAFN- AzerNews) To combat fraud and card theft, Lerik has ramped up educational efforts for its residents, Azernews reports citing the of Internal Affairs.

The Lerik District Department has placed information boards in commercial and catering establishments, near ATMs, and on payment terminals. They have also conducted preventive discussions with residents, providing crucial information on safeguarding against cyber crime.

Residents were advised not to share their bank or personal details with anyone and to avoid opening messages from unknown sources. Special emphasis was placed on guiding pensioners not to seek assistance from strangers for cashing out or transferring money from their accounts.