عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lerik Intensifies Efforts To Combat Cyber Fraud And Bank Card Theft

Lerik Intensifies Efforts To Combat Cyber Fraud And Bank Card Theft


9/8/2024 5:16:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) To combat cyber fraud and bank card theft, Lerik has ramped up educational efforts for its residents, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Lerik District Police Department has placed information boards in commercial and catering establishments, near ATMs, and on payment terminals. They have also conducted preventive discussions with residents, providing crucial information on safeguarding against cyber crime.

Residents were advised not to share their bank or personal details with anyone and to avoid opening messages from unknown sources. Special emphasis was placed on guiding pensioners not to seek assistance from strangers for cashing out or transferring money from their accounts.

MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108648937


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search