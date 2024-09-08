Lerik Intensifies Efforts To Combat Cyber Fraud And Bank Card Theft
To combat cyber fraud and bank card theft, Lerik has ramped up
educational efforts for its residents, Azernews
reports citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The Lerik District Police Department has placed information
boards in commercial and catering establishments, near ATMs, and on
payment terminals. They have also conducted preventive discussions
with residents, providing crucial information on safeguarding
against cyber crime.
Residents were advised not to share their bank or personal
details with anyone and to avoid opening messages from unknown
sources. Special emphasis was placed on guiding pensioners not to
seek assistance from strangers for cashing out or transferring
money from their accounts.
