Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Paris '24 Paralympic Gold Medalist Faisal Sorour

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to Faisal Sorour for his medal in the Men's Shot Put - F63 event at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. His Highness the Crown Prince wished Sorour further success and more sporting achievements. (end) aai

