عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Paris '24 Paralympic Gold Medalist Faisal Sorour

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Paris '24 Paralympic Gold Medalist Faisal Sorour


9/8/2024 5:12:13 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to athlete Faisal Sorour for his Gold medal in the Men's Shot Put - F63 event at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished Sorour further success and more sporting achievements. (end)
aai





MENAFN08092024000071011013ID1108648884


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search