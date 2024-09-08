Dubai Municipality Transforms The Intersection Of Airport Road And Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road With An Iconic Landscape That Welcomes Visitors

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Dubai Municipality completes beautification and greening project to enhance the city's aesthetic appeal for residents and visitors

The project has involved more than 360,000 m2 of landscaping at a total cost of AED 26 million

This iconic green space welcomes visitors to Dubai with a modern design that creates an attractive view of the city from above

The use of innovative lighting highlights the charm and appeal of Dubai, providing a distinctive visual experience for nighttime travellers Al Hajri:

“The project has been developed in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world's best city to live in”, and reflects Dubai Municipality's commitment to enhance the city's beauty and maximise green spaces in line with international sustainability standards, contributing to Dubai's appeal as a unique global tourist destination.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 8, 2024: Dubai Municipality has announced the completion of a beautification and greening project at the intersection of Airport Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance Dubai's aesthetic appeal and profile as a unique global tourist destination.



As one of the first landmarks to be seen by arrivals to the Emirate, this iconic new green space features a modern and sustainable design that highlights the words 'Welcome to Dubai' in both Arabic and English, providing an attractive view of the city from above and a distinctive greeting to visitors.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality highlighted that the project has been developed in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the world's best city to live in. The project reflects the Municipality's commitment to double the number of green spaces in the Emirate and enhance the city's beauty in line with international sustainability standards – creating an attractive environment for both visitors and residents alike.

Al Hajri said:“This is one of many Dubai Municipality projects being implemented to enhance the city's attractiveness through landscaping that successfully balances urban development with environmental sustainability. We will continue to develop similar spaces throughout the Emirate to increase vegetation cover and create aesthetic features that contribute to Dubai's unique appeal as a global tourist destination.”

Covering an area of more than 360,000 square metres, the AED 26 million green space at the intersection of Airport Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road is one of the largest beautification projects in the Emirate. It features decorative elements such as coloured gravel and innovative lighting, creating a distinctive visual experience for visitors during the day and night.

As part of the project, 50,000 plants and shrubs have been installed, alongside a variety of different species of vegetation that were carefully selected to add to the aesthetic appeal of the landscape. Innovative plant fences have been developed to enhance the vibrancy and beauty of the design, which are supported by modern irrigation systems that maintain greenery while optimising water efficiency to achieve a balance between urban development and sustainability.

Dubai Municipality plans to implement more greening projects to enhance the unique beauty of the city and reinforce its position as a global tourist destination that meets unprecedented standards.