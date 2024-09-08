War Update: 183 Clashes Along Frontlines Over Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 183 combat engagements were recorded between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian invasion in the last day, with the situation remaining tensest in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russians launched four missile strikes, 93 (in particular, 128 KAB glide bombs were involved), and 1,548 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions and populated areas, as well as 4,579 artillery strikes, including 121 rocket volleys.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Kharkiv, Timofiivka, Kozacha Lopan, Mala Danylivka, Alisivka, Kruhliakivka and Kivsharivka in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region; Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Toretsk, Oleksandropil, Kleban-Byk, Vuhledar, and Vodiane of Donetsk region; Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia region; Urozhaine, Beryslav, Tyahinka, and Tokarivka in Kherson region.

Yesterday, Ukraine's Air Force and missile and artillery units hit two enemy control points, an MLR system, and 10 manpower clusters.

Kharkiv axis: Three combat clashes took place near ​​the settlement of Vovchansk.

Kupiansk axis: the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian units 18 times. Their main efforts were focused on the areas of Synkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, and Andriivka.

Lyman axis: Ukrainian troops repelled 27 attacks by Russian troops near Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Lozova, Torske, Makiivka, and Dibrova.

Siversk axis: Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled eight assaults near Spirne, Verkhniokamianske, and Vyimka.

Kramatorsk axis: Ukrainian soldiers held back eight attempts by the Russians to break through the defenses in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka of Donetsk region.

Toretsk axis: with air support, the Russian army launched 10 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelypivka, and Sukha Balka.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled 44 assault and offensive efforts undertaken by the enemy.

Russian troops focused their efforts on the areas of Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka, and Hrodivka, where they executed more than half of the attacks.

In addition, the invaders' attempts to gain ground were repelled near Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Novotroitske, Myroliubivka, and Selidove in Donetsk region.

Kurakhove axis: Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding back the Russian troops in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Halytsynivka, Ukrainsk, and Heorhiivka, where they tried 47 times to break through Ukrainian defense lines.

Vremivka axis: the Russians launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane and Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

Prydniprovia axis: Ukraine's Defense Forces held back 11 attempts by Russians to advance in the area.

Huliaipole and Orikhiv axes: no signigicant changes were recorded as the Russian army pursues attacks on civil infrastructure and defense positions, including through employing aviation.

Volyn and Polissia axes: the situation has not changed significantly as no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed were spotted.

In the border areas in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russian army maintains its presence, shelling populated areas from across the border, going for sabotage and reconnaissance missions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's estimated combat casualties since February 24, 2022, have amounted to 625,260.