13 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Strikes On Gaza: WAFA

At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 15 were in recent Israeli strikes on a school and a residential building in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Authority's news agency WAFA.

The strikes targeted a school in Jabalia that was sheltering refugees and a residential building in the Nuseirat camp.

The Israeli claimed it aimed at a Hamas command center inside the school compound, which they said was being used by militants. The attack on the school resulted in the deaths of at least eight people.

In another strike, five Palestinians were killed in the Nuseirat camp. This violence is part of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict that escalated after Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7 last year, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages.

Since then, over 40,800 Palestinians have died in the conflict, and nearly the entire Gaza population of 2.3 million has been displaced. The United Nations reports that about 1.9 million people in Gaza are internally displaced, with some being forced to move more than ten times.

The situation remains dire, with severe humanitarian impacts and ongoing conflict. Efforts to resolve the conflict and address the humanitarian crisis continue, but a resolution remains elusive.

