Russians Shell Kurakhove, Fire And Rescue Unit Damaged
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk region, damaging a fire and rescue unit and a fire truck.
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on facebook .
The enemy attack took place on Saturday afternoon. One of the shells hit near the building of the 73rd State Fire and Rescue Unit, damaging its building and special vehicles.
There were no injuries among the rescuers.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kharkiv region, Russians attacked Novoosynove in Kupiansk district with aircraft, injuring an 18-year-old girl.
