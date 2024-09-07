عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Shell Kurakhove, Fire And Rescue Unit Damaged

Russians Shell Kurakhove, Fire And Rescue Unit Damaged


9/7/2024 3:10:33 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk region, damaging a fire and rescue unit and a fire truck.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on facebook .

The enemy attack took place on Saturday afternoon. One of the shells hit near the building of the 73rd State Fire and Rescue Unit, damaging its building and special vehicles.

Read also: Air defense system shoots down all enemy drones threatening Kyiv at night - KCMA

There were no injuries among the rescuers.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kharkiv region, Russians attacked Novoosynove in Kupiansk district with aircraft, injuring an 18-year-old girl.

MENAFN07092024000193011044ID1108647794


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search