Moe Congratulates Winners On Advanced Positions At Gulf Hackathon Competition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The of Education (MoE) congratulated on Saturday students on winning advanced positions at Gulf Hackathon contest's second edition for artificial intelligence employment which featured 34 students.

In a statement on its 'X' account, the ministry said the team which had the first place featured Hawraa al-Sharif from Fatima al-Hashimiya secodndary school and Ahmad Al-Sharika from Al-Fajr Al-Jadid secondary school.

Abdulwahab Haider who came third is from Palestine High School in Hawali Education area, it added.

The ministry commended the advanced positions won by students, it said, adding that the event aims to develop innovative projects and skills of solving problems as well as enhance artificial intelligence techniques.

Bahrain's Minister of Education Mohammad Juma and head of Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States Ahmad Al-Asi honored the students who won the first places at the end of the contest organized at the bureau on September 2-7. (end)

