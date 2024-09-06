Moderate Job Gains and Wage Increases Define U.S. Economy in August

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. added 142,000 non-farm jobs in August 2024, showing a moderate recovery in the market.



While this figure fell short of the expected 161,000 jobs, it represents an improvement from July's performance and indicates steady growth.



Key highlights from the August jobs report of the Bureau of Labor Statistic include:







Unemployment rate decreased to 4.2% from 4.3% in July



Labor force participation rate remained stable at 62.7%

Average hourly rose to $35.21, a 0.4% increase from July and 3.8% year-over-year



The construction and healthcare sectors contributed positively to job growth, offsetting losses in manufacturing.This mixed performance across industries reflects the ongoing adjustments in the labor market.Economic ContextThe U.S. GDP grew by 3.0% in the second quarter of 2024, up from 2.8% in the initial estimate and 1.4% in the first quarter.This growth was driven by increases in consumer spending, private inventory investment, and nonresidential fixed investment.Inflation has cooled slightly, with the annual rate at 2.9% in July 2024, the lowest since March 2021. This trend has allowed the Federal Reserve to consider easing its monetary policy.Federal Reserve OutlookThe Federal Reserve has maintained interest rates between 5.25% and 5.50% since July 2023.However, recent signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggest a potential shift towards rate cuts in the near future.The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on September 17-18 is expected to be crucial in determining the direction of monetary policy.Global PerspectiveThe U.S. economic indicators are being closely watched globally. Several major central banks, including those in Europe and the UK, are also considering rate cuts in response to softening labor markets and concerns about economic growth.In conclusion, August's job report, combined with broader economic indicators, paints a picture of an economy that is growing steadily but not explosively.The moderate job gains and wage increases, coupled with controlled inflation, provide a foundation for continued economic stability.However, the upcoming Federal Reserve decisions will play a crucial role in shaping the economic landscape in the coming months.Moderate Job Gains and Wage Increases Define U.S. Economy in August