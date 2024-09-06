Historic NFL Match In São Paulo Spurs $60 Million In Local Economic Impact

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On September 6, 2024, São Paulo will proudly host an game, marking South America's first encounter with American football's top league.



The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will clash at Neo Química Arena at 9:15 PM. This landmark event promises to inject $60 million into the local economy.



Since 2005, the NFL has broadened its international presence by hosting regular season games globally.



São Paulo's selection as a host city underscores its strategic importance and the NFL's ongoing expansion efforts.



More than 30 brands, including industry leaders like Budweiser and Visa, will participate, highlighting the event's vast marketing and entertainment potential.



Perdigão will cater to fans with a menu inspired by American tailgate parties, featuring hot dogs and burgers across 21 arena outlets.







This enhances the fan experience, turning a typical game day into a full-blown entertainment spectacle with activities like the quarterback challenge and a showcase of Super Bowl rings.



The broadcast strategy includes allocating 25% of game time to commercials, resulting in 45 minutes of ads during the three-hour event.



This creates ample opportunities for diverse companies to align their brands with this significant occasion.

Historic NFL Match in São Paulo Spurs $60 Million in Local Economic Impact

Cultural elements will also feature prominently; Brazilian singer Luísa Sonza is set to perform the national anthem, followed by Zeeba with the U.S. anthem.



Before the game, electronic music artist Carola will take the stage, and there's anticipation for a halftime show possibly starring The Weeknd and Anitta.



This game represents more than a sporting event it's a pivotal moment for cultural exchange and economic enhancement.



It showcases the NFL's premier status and Brazil's significant position in the global NFL fanbase, fostering a unique connection between American football and Brazilian enthusiasm.



Historic NFL Match in São Paulo Spurs $60 Million in Local Economic Impact

MENAFN06092024007421016031ID1108646004