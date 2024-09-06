S. Korea Warns It Will 'End' North's Regime If It Stages 'Provocations'
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said during his
inauguration speech on Friday that North Korea will "face a regime
change" if it stages any "provocations." He warned Pyongyang would
"pay a terrible price under the principle of punishing immediately,
strongly and until the end," Azernews reports via
Yonhap news agency.
"In order to ensure the enemy does not dare to carry out a
provocation, [we] will establish an overwhelming defense posture
and capabilities to deter the enemy's provocations," Kim said.
Relations between North and South Korea remain tense, with South
Korea frequently carrying out military exercises with the United
States and North Korea sporadically performing missile tests and
launching spy satellites.
MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108645771
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.