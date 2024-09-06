Turkish President: Turkiye In Prominent Position In Promoting Tech. Education

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkiye is in a prominent position in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in promoting education with and providing necessary technological infrastructure.

In a speech during an event in Istanbul regarding the start of the 2024-2025 school year, Erdogan said that digital education readiness in Turkiye has improved by 91 percent, higher than many countries in the OECD.

He continued by saying that the آ'Century of Turkiyeآ' is not just a symbol, rather a strong commitment to everyone in this country.

He added that his government is contributing to one million and 200 thousand special needs students to educational services, whether in their homes, hospitals, or in designated schools for them.

Erdogan pointed out that 28 thousand Turkish schools provide wired internet services, due to his governmentآ's keenness to establish digital equality among the students.

Erdogan warned of digital gaming platforms that encourage violence and deviant behavior harmful to families.

He continued by saying that the digital world is the epicenter of racism that aims to weaken Turkiyeآ's security, economy, and society.

The new 2024-2025 school year in Turkiye is scheduled to officially start next Monday 9 September. (end)

ta







MENAFN06092024000071011013ID1108645624