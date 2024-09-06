The Ronto Group Commences Construction Of Rosewood Residences Naples

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ronto Group announced has commenced on Rosewood Residences Naples,

a 42-unit, luxury, water-front condominium development on the beach in Naples, Florida. Ronto is developing the project in partnership with Wheelock Street Capital with residential services and operations by world-renowned Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®. Owners will enjoy breathtaking ocean views, an incomparable level of design and best-in-class service and amenities for which Rosewood is known. Rosewood Residences Naples offers an opportunity to treasure a highly serviced lifestyle reflecting Rosewood Residences' guiding philosophy of enriched living through discovery and cultural connections. Residences range from 4,266 to 9,673 square feet under air and include five penthouses.

The Ronto Group has started construction for Rosewood Residences Naples, a luxury mid-rise condominium on Gulf Shore Blvd in Naples, Florida.

The Ronto Group is developing Rosewood Residences Naples in partnership with Wheelock Street Capital, with residential services and operations by world-renowned Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®

The communal spaces at Rosewood Residences Naples have been carefully curated, considered, and confidently executed by designer by Lillian Wu, principal at Lillian Wu Studio, New York.

With breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico, owners will enjoy watching sunsets and walking the beach just steps from their home.

Situated in one of Naples' most coveted neighborhoods, the 1601 Gulf Shore Boulevard North Rosewood Residences Naples site presents one of the world's most desirable shorelines. Positioned in the heart of 5th Avenue South, Third Street, and the Design District, residents can take full advantage of all that Naples has to offer.

The communal spaces at Rosewood Residences Naples

have been carefully curated and considered

– a chemistry that invigorates the senses with texture, art, and lighting. The enthralling spaces are art-filled, the experience nuanced – a collection of moments for gathering or quiet escape which are purposeful, confidently executed, and designed by Lillian Wu, principal at Lillian Wu Studio, New York.

Rosewood Residences Naples'

beachside pool deck and multiple beach access points will put all that has made Naples one of the most preferred destinations in the world on display. The property has unobstructed Gulf views and presents an unforgettable vista. Two pools will boast features that include shaded cabanas and lounge seating, firepit areas with seating, and bocce ball courts with shaded trellis seating areas.

Interested parties may request an appointment with the sales team by calling 239.776.3030 or visit 1601gulfshoreblvd for the full list of amenities, services, and residences. The Sales Gallery is located at 1400 Gulf Shore Boulevard North, Suite 100.

About The Ronto Group

Since 1967, The Ronto Group has been perfecting their skills in real estate development through the creation of residential and commercial projects worldwide. For nearly forty years, Ronto has been developing in the Southwest Florida market, creating communities that celebrate the area's irresistible appeal, from Marco Island to Tampa. Ronto and its President and owner Anthony Solomon, have built a solid reputation for imaginative vision, steadfast integrity, and reliable performance.

About Wheelock Street Capital

Wheelock Street Capital L.L.C. is a private real estate investment firm founded in 2008 by Merrick R. Kleeman and Jonathan H. Paul, two veteran real estate private equity investors, each with over 30 years of broad real estate transaction experience across all major asset classes. Wheelock has assembled a premier investment and asset management team and produced an over 10- year track record of demonstrated and consistent outperformance over industry benchmarks. Since inception, Wheelock has raised eight funds, representing over $5 billion in capital commitments and deployed over $11 billion in total value on behalf of well-known institutional investors. This includes a targeted $1.2 billion and $1 billion of capital that the Firm is currently deploying in its opportunistic/value-add vehicle and open- end long-term value vehicle, respectively.

About Rosewood Residences

Rosewood Residences is a collection of properties carefully curated to enrich the lives of all who call them home, and forge

deeply personal

connections between people and place.

In partnership with the best developers, architects and designers, these

homes are

inspired by their

remarkable locations around the world, thoughtfully combining authentic layering and characterful

styling to appeal to the cultivated tastes of

global prospective owners.

Rosewood's signature service standards are ever-present, building

meaningful relationships with

owners, inspiring everyday

discovery and creating an empowering sense of

community.

Available for both ownership and rental, these residences can be found within a

Rosewood hotel or resort or as

standalone properties. Launched in 2008, the portfolio has since evolved to include 11 one-of-a-kind branded

residences with an

impressive pipeline of over two dozen additional developments to be launched over the next 7 years.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages a global collection of 34 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in

21

countries. Each

Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place®

philosophy to reflect the individual location's

history, culture and sensibilities.

The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts,

including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New

York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A

Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as

Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish

to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct

opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with

a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences.

Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment

to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance

the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery

and inspiration.

SOURCE The Ronto Group