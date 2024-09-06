Rodz&Bodz Movie Car Museum Announces New Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rodz and Bodz Museum is thrilled to announce a temporary home where they will continue to keep the museum spirit alive for the next year or two. The team is working tirelessly to create and build their dream location, and are excited to welcome visitors back to the new space.The team at Rodz and Bodz Museum states, "Finding a location that fits our collection and is fully ADA-friendly has been a challenge, but one that we are passionate about overcoming. We are targeting a mid-October reopening and can't wait to share our new space with the community."The Rodz and Bodz Museum expresses its gratitude for the continued support of their loyal patrons and the city of Englewood for their exceptional support of small businesses. Stay tuned for details on the grand reopening celebration!Thank you for supporting Rodz and Bodz Museum.#rodzandbodz #museum #englewood

