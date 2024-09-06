Emergency To Aandhi: 4 Films On Indira Gandhi That Faced Censor Board Wrath

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Hindi cinema has never shied away from addressing issues in its films. However, it has frequently caused controversy. Films based on the life of Indira Gandhi, India's first and only female Prime Minister, have been no exception in terms of depicting her political reign, including the emergency and her killing. The Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has frequently raised red flags about the content, deeming it "sensitive" or "potentially disruptive to public order," resulting in snips and battles. Here is a list of films exploring the life of former Prime Indira Gandhi that have struggled against the CBFC.

Emergency - 2024



Kangana Ranaut's next film 'Emergency' is the latest to face scrutiny from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Kangana plays the title role in the film, which is set during India's Emergency from 1975 to 1977. On September 4, the Bombay High Court ordered the Censor Board to rule on any objections raised by Sikh bodies, groups, or individuals to the film's premiere on September 6. It is argued that the film inaccurately portrays the Sikh community.

Aandhi – 1975

The film "Aandhi," directed by Gulzar and starring Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen, was charged with distorting the relationship between then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her husband. However, once her government collapsed in 1977, the picture was approved for cinema release.

Kissaa Kursee Kaa – 1978

The film, which starred Shabana Azmi, Raj Babbar, and the late actress Surekha Sikri, sparked controversy. The film's release was postponed due to the 1975 Emergency. The then-government saw the video, directed by Amrit Nahata, an Indian parliament member, and requested adjustments. The movie was submitted to the Censor Board for certification in April 1975, after which the prints were confiscated and burnt. However, the picture was eventually released in 1978.

Indu Sarkar – 2017



The film 'Indu Sarkar' by Madhur Bhandarkar, starring Kirti Kulhari in a major part, depicted the Emergency period. The film was vehemently condemned by the Congress party, with supporters criticising Bhandarkar's attempt to paint former Prime Minister of India Mrs. Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi in a negative light. However, the film's release was not postponed, and it premiered in 2017.