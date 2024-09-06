Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 Favourite Sweets To Offer As Bhog

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Offering bhog to Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense significance. It symbolises devotion, gratitude, and surrender to the divine. The act of offering bhog is believed to bring the devotee closer to Ganesha.

