Thiruvananthapuram Railway Stations Nemom And Kochuveli Renamed For Better Navigation; CHECK Details

Thiruvananthapuram: In a recent development, the has issued a notification to rename two major railway stations in Thiruvananthapuram district. The Nemom railway station will henceforth be known as Thiruvananthapuram South, while the Kochuveli railway station will be renamed as Thiruvananthapuram North.

The decision to rename the stations was made after considering an application from the state government. The move is expected to help improve the navigation and identification of railway stations in the district.

“In view of the directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs of Government of India.....and those issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology of Government of India...in 2024, it is hereby notified for the information of all authorities and the public that the existing names of Nemom Railway Station and Kochuveli Railway Station are renamed as Thiruvananthapuram South and Thiruvananthapuram North respectively. The spellings in Devanagari script and in Malayalam script. The change will come into effect in all records related to this,” a press release from the railway on September 6 reads.

However, the name change will only come into effect officially once the Railway Board issues a formal order.



