This report assesses key digital marketing metrics of pharma assets in IBD, including branded websites for patients and HCPs, Unbranded websites, and social accounts. Metrics include website traffic volume, engagement, and source, DDA, paid SEO, and social media post interaction. Countries include the US, 4EU (Italy, France, Germany, and Spain), the UK, and Canada (EUCAN).

AbbVie's achieved the highest total traffic across inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patient sites in the US, with over 1.8 million visitors from March 2023 to February 2024. This was followed by AbbVie's with 1.4 million visits. Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to top branded patient IBD websites originated from paid sources, followed by organic sources.

had the highest level of paid traffic (55%), followed closely by (52%). was also supported by the most paid search engine optimization (SEO) at over 6,071 keywords, closely followed by with 5,953 keywords. Takeda spent the most on digital display advertising (DDA) for at approximately $111 million. DDA was also detected for at $14.5 million.

AbbVie's achieved the highest total traffic across IBD healthcare professional (HCP) sites in the US, with over 100,000 visitors from March 2023 to February 2024. achieved 30% of total traffic during this time period. Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to branded IBD websites for HCPs originated from organic sources, followed by paid sources and direct traffic. had the highest proportion of traffic from organic searches (61%), while Cimziahcp.cm had the highest proportion of paid traffic (62%).

Few unbranded IBD sites from pharma were detected in the US, with websites found for just AbbVie and Takeda. AbbVie's had the highest traffic, with almost 69,000 visitors between March 2023 and February 2024. Almost 50% of this traffic was organic, followed by direct traffic at just over 43%.

Abbvie-care.de achieved the highest total traffic across IBD branded sites in the five major European markets (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK) and Canada (EUCAN), with over 290,000 views from March 2023 to February 2024. No DDA or SEO were detected. Takeda's Ced-trotzdem-ich.de in Italy had the highest traffic across all unbranded IBD sites in EUCAN, with almost 240,000 visitors between March 2023 and February 2024.

This was followed by AbbVie's Leben-mit-ced.de with 195,000 visitors. Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to top unbranded IBD websites originated from organic traffic, followed by direct search. Takeda's Ced-trotzdem-ich.de had the highest proportion of organic traffic (84%), while AbbVie's Leben-mit-ced.de had the most direct traffic (53%). Traffic from social, paid, and referral sources was low.

