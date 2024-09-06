Tina Datta Begins Ganesh Chaturthi With Vibrant Dance Extravaganza

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Television Tina Datta has kickstarted the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with a vibrant social post, showcasing her dance to the tune of 'Jaidev Jaidev Aarti' sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Known for her role in the show 'Uttaran', Tina shared a reel on Instagram with her 4.7 million followers, capturing her elegant dance moves.

In the video, Tina dazzles in an orange lehenga, with minimal makeup and her hair adorned with a gajra. She completes her look with a white choker necklace.

The post is accompanied by a heartfelt caption expressing the joy and reverence of the festival:“Every year, the onset of Bappa's arrival fills our hearts with an unmatched sense of joy and serenity. The whole atmosphere shifts... what once was ordinary now feels extraordinary. The air is filled with devotion, the walls echo with laughter, and every corner is lit up with the glow of love and hope. His presence reminds us that no matter what, there's always a reason to celebrate, and to be grateful. Can't wait for Bappa to be home and make everything feel more vibrant and more alive."

Tina Datta, born in Kolkata, began her acting career at the age of five with 'Sister Nivedita' and made her film debut in the Bengali film 'Pita Maata Santan'.

Her notable works include roles in Bengali films like 'Dus Number Bari', 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar', and 'Sagarkanya', as well as Rituparno Ghosh's 'Chokher Bali' and Vidya Balan's 'Parineeta'.

She has also appeared in television shows such as 'Durga', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', and 'Daayan', and recently starred in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

Tina was also a contestant on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', where MC Stan emerged as the winner.