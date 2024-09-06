With Kursk Raid, Ukraine Thwarts Another Incursion - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian dictator Vladimir was about to launch a new offensive targeting the city of Sumy, but the Ukrainian operation launched in Kursk region thwarted his plans.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

"Today marks one month since our army's operation began in the Kursk region of Russia. This is the borderland from which Putin was preparing to expand the war into Ukrainian territory – he was preparing to launch a new offensive against our city of Sumy. We've turned the tables and are pushing the war into Russia through our counteroffensive," Zelensky said.

He noted that today Ukraine controls an area of ​​1,300 square kilometers in Kursk region, which includes more than a hundred settlements.

"A significant part of this territory was abandoned by Russian troops – they simply fled when they saw our forces approaching. Of course, a significant part of the territory was taken under control by our forces in the battles. (...) A significant part of this territory was abandoned by Russian troops – they simply fled when they saw our forces approaching. Of course, a significant part of the territory was taken under control by our forces in the battles," said the president.

He also emphasized that the raid in Kursk region exposed Putin's true intentions.

"At the same time as our advance in the Kursk region, the Russian army continues its offensive in Ukraine. The most capable units of the Russian army are involved in expanding the zone of occupation of our territory – in the Donetsk region. This is a clear choice by Moscow. Putin wants more Ukraine to occupy than he wants security for Russia. He doesn't care about Russian land and people," the head of state stressed.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Germany today for the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and meetings with U.S. and German defense chiefs Lloyd Austin and Boris Pistoirius. Separately, Zelensky will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. After that, the head of the Ukrainian state will visit Italy, where he will take part in the International Economic Forum "Ambrosetti" and hold talks with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.