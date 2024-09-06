Baku Hosts International Law And Climate Conference
Baku is currently hosting an international conference titled
"Law and Climate," bringing together local and foreign state
officials to discuss key legal aspects related to climate change,
Azernews reports.
The conference, as reported by "Report," features prominent
participants such as Ramiz Rzayev, President of the Union of
Judges; Mukhtar Babayev, President-designate of COP29 and Minister
of Ecology and Natural Resources; Inam Karimov, Chairman of the
Supreme Court and Judicial-Legal Council; Duro Sessa, President of
the International Union of Judges (IA); Sabina Aliyeva,
Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan; Basri
Bagci, Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Turkey; and
Anar Bagirov, Chairman of the Bar Association, among other
officials.
Divided into two sessions, the conference covers a range of
topics, including the plans and expectations for COP29 hosted by
Azerbaijan, the role of the International Union of Judges in
environmental law, regional and international experiences in
judicial cooperation for environmental justice, and legal disputes
over climate change at both international and national levels.
Other discussions focus on the international legal framework for
climate change, particularly the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change and the key requirements of the Paris Agreement.
