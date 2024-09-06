Baku Hosts International Law And Climate Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Baku is currently hosting an international titled "Law and Climate," bringing together local and foreign state officials to discuss key aspects related to climate change, Azernews reports.

The conference, as reported by "Report," features prominent participants such as Ramiz Rzayev, President of the Union of Judges; Mukhtar Babayev, President-designate of COP29 and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources; Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Supreme Court and Judicial-Legal Council; Duro Sessa, President of the International Union of Judges (IA); Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan; Basri Bagci, Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Turkey; and Anar Bagirov, Chairman of the Bar Association, among other officials.

Divided into two sessions, the conference covers a range of topics, including the plans and expectations for COP29 hosted by Azerbaijan, the role of the International Union of Judges in environmental law, regional and international experiences in judicial cooperation for environmental justice, and legal disputes over climate change at both international and national levels. Other discussions focus on the international legal framework for climate change, particularly the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the key requirements of the Paris Agreement.