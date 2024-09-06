You've To Make Sure To Give Your Best As Every Win Counts, Says Yashasvi Jaiswal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) India's young left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal believes one has to give their best in the ten Test matches the side will be playing in the next few months, citing that every win means a lot due to the World Test Championship.

Jaiswal made a fantastic 171 on his Test debut last year against the West Indies and was adjudged the Player of the Series in India's 4-1 win over England this year, including back-to-back double centuries in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot. He became the second Indian batter to slam 700 runs in a bilateral Test series after Sunil Gavaskar.

“Every match is important because of the World Test Championship. You have to make sure you give your best as every win counts. Any opportunity to play for India is incredible, and representing the country is the biggest motivation that I have," said Jaiswal to JioCinema.

India begins its home season against Bangladesh with a two-match Test series starting on September 19 in Chennai. Bangladesh will come on the back of securing a historic 2-0 series win over Pakistan at Rawalpindi. "I think they've been playing well. It'll be fun to match up with them, it's fun to play test matches regardless. I'm really looking forward to that," added Jaiswal.

On Thursday, Jaiswal made 30 in India B's total of 321 in the Duleep Trophy first-round game against India A at Bengaluru. Asked about the things which helped him make a smooth transition from domestic to international cricket, Jaiswal remarked, "I have worked hard to keep up my form and continue to do so to ensure I maintain it.”

“The more consistent I stay with my practice and preparation; my results will improve. I don't overthink, I just need to prepare well and keep improving myself as a player. The more I repeat these steps, the better I'll get."