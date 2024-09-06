(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="HeeSay's 'Mini-Community' Triggered Hives of Excitement and Engagement during White Party" data-link=" 'Mini-Community' Triggered Hives of Excitement and Engagement during White Party" class="whatsapp">Shar HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2024 - HeeSay , the LGBTQ+ community, made a debut at White Party Vietnam 2024 as the 'community' concept materialized in its booth and sparked a buzz of excitement among local attendees.

The 'Mini-Community' orchestrated by HeeSay featured several interactive games that mirrored online social scenarios within the app.

The 'YAY!' game, inspired by the tacit agreement challenge, allows three people to spell out 'HeeSay' using hand-held boards. Without being able to see the front of their boards, they had to discuss and coordinate their positions and the order of the boards to form the correct word.

According to the Market Head of HeeSay Vietnam, about 2,000 people have come to play games and experience actual HeeSay functions through face-to-face interactions. ''Mini-Community' has made it easier for them to grasp what HeeSay truly is and how it connects LGBTQ+ people beyond dating scenarios.'

White Party Vietnam, a premier DJ music event licensed by White Party Bangkok, was the perfect stage for HeeSay to showcase its brand. 'As the sole social app partner for White Party Vietnam 2024, the 'Mini-Community' aimed to enhance local brand recognition by recreating the social scenarios our app is known for,' stated the Head.

Apart from the meticulously planned creatives, HeeSay extended its engagement virtually through social media. Participants were invited to snap photos with HeeSay's outdoor billboards or share moments from HeeSay's booth for a chance to win VIP or SVIP membership in the app.

Through various offline events, HeeSay has fostered global connections, and Vietnam, as one of HeeSay's key markets, has made efforts to strengthen such ties via meaningful cooperation.

In June, HeeSay Vietnam partnered with a local HIV prevention and treatment service to help educate the LGBTQ+ community about HIV prevention via an offline workshop, aiming to create more positive and profound social impacts.

'Fostering a 'Community' has always been our goal at HeeSay. We aim to provide a platform offering recognition, inclusivity, and valuable health knowledge beyond just interactive entertainment,' the Head explained.

This June, HeeSay introduced its 'community' feature, enabling users to discover nearby offline events and join group chats for updates. The Head emphasized, 'We plan to host more diverse offline events to create a positive social impact while strengthening our brand image.'

