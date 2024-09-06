Israeli Occupying Forces Withdraw From Jenin
RAMALLAH, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupying forces withdrew from the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the West bank early Friday after 10 days of military assaults.
The aggression, described as one of the bloodiest since 2002, resulted in the martyrdom and injury of scores of Palestinians, including children and old people, and caused extensive destruction, according to the Palestinian news agency (WAFA).
Residents voiced concerns that Israeli occupying forces could return to the city once more just as they had done repeatedly.
At least 21 Palestinians, including children and old people, have been martyred and many others injured in the recent aggression on Jenin. (end)
