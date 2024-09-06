2024 Morgan Stanley China BEST Summit: Sandalwood Invited To Attend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From September 4th to 6th, 2024, the China BEST Summit was held in Beijing, focusing on global and China macroeconomic trends and China economic recovery. Steven Hu, Head of Sandalwood Advisors' Shanghai research team, was invited to attend and delivered a keynote speech.At the summit, Steven Hu presented on the topic“Chinese Consumer Spending and Trends.” He provided in-depth insights into Chinese consumer trends and the online sales performance of various categories, including but not limited to sportswear, consumer electronics, international cosmetics, hotels, and real estate.According to Sandalwood data, the third quarter saw continued growth in sportswear sales driven by the popularity of outdoor activities, particularly for professional and premium brands. International cosmetics brands showed signs of recovery online.Although consumer electronics has performed poorly after the 6.18 promotion event, domestic smartphone brands continued to perform well.Sandalwood Advisors is one of the first data-driven market research companies in Asia. It offers actionable insights on the Asian market, covering over 400 sectors and 3,000 publicly listed companies. Its high-quality data services are trusted by the top 100 global institutional investors and highly respected multinational companies around the world. For more information, please visit Sandalwood Advisors' official website: .

Carson Collins

Sandalwood Advisors Limited

email us here

+1 4152343544

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.