Chief Of Staff Attends Opening Of Defence Industry Exhibition In Poland

Warsaw: Chief of Staff of the H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabet participated in the opening of the 32 International Defense (MSPO 2024), held in Kielce, Poland.

The exhibition is one of the most important defence events in Europe, bringing together more than 600 international companies specialising in defence and security from more than 38 countries to showcase their latest products and technologies.

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabet met yesterday with Deputy Minister of Defence of Poland Pawel Bejda, on the sidelines of his participation in the 32 International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO 2024), held in Kielce, Poland. They discussed topics of common interest.

They also discussed military cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them. Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Poland H E Saud bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud and a number of senior officers of the Qatari Armed Forces attended the meeting.