ASEAN Discusses Key Issues Affecting Regional Security

Vientiane, Sep 6 (IANS) Representatives from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for the 21st ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting met here to discuss key issues affecting regional security and defence cooperation.

Speaking at the meeting on Thursday, Lao Deputy of National Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Khamlieng Outhakaysone expressed his gratitude to all the ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretariat for their support and contributions, praising their dedication to ensuring the success of this year's meeting, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the local Pasaxon newspaper.

During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the current regional security landscape and discussed ways to enhance defence cooperation, aiming to build mutual trust, capabilities, and preparedness to address challenges to regional stability.

The discussions underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and unity within ASEAN through collaborative efforts.