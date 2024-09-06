Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 4 Things To Keep In Mind Before Bringing Ganpati At Home

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ganesh Chaturthi popularly known by several names including Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, or Vinayagar Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 7 this year.

Ganesh Utsav, marking the birth of the elephant God, is a 10-day festival celebrated with great enthusiasm by devotees across the country. Devotees bring idol of Lord Ganesha to their home to celebrate the festival associated with Lord Krishna. Grand celebrations of the festival take place especially in Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

| First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi: Video How to prepare for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja at home?

Before commencing with the ten-day long festivities, one should keep the following things in mind when you bring Ganpati at home



Clean your house - Begin with thorough cleaning to create a pure and clean environment before bringing Lord Ganesha idol observance of any rituals. Choose the correct spot : The Lord Ganesha idol should be placed in the northeast direction (Ishaan corner) of your home which is considered auspicious. This particular placement is believed to bring positivity and prosperity . One must purify the area with Ganga water before installing the idol.



Set the Idol : The idol ought to be positioned on an elevated surface, like a wooden chowki or a table that must be clean. This surface should be covered with a yellow cloth, which is considered to be sacred. Decorating the area where the idol is placed : Adorn the space surrounding the idol with elements such as Swastik or Om stickers on the walls, Rangoli at the entrance, floral arrangements and Toran among others. These decorations add to the festive ambiance and invite a sense of the divine .

| Ola Electric rolls out Ganesh Chaturthi Special offers on S1 Pro, S1 X and S1 X+

City-specific puja timings according to Drik Panchang are given below:

Pune: 11:18 AM to 1:47 PM

Mumbai: 11:22 AM to 1:51 PM

New Delhi: 11:03 AM to 1:34 PM

Gurgaon: 11:04 AM to 1:35 PM

Noida: 11:03 AM to 1:33 PM

| Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 10 years of Lalbaugcha Raja

Chennai: 10:53 AM to 1:21 PM

Jaipur: 11:09 AM to 1:40 PM

Hyderabad: 11:00 AM to 1:28 PM