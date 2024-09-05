Third US-Caribbean Roundtable On CIP/CBI Co-Chaired By US Treasury Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) – Caribbean CBI/CIP countries will soon announce the appointment of an Interim Regulatory Commission , which will be tasked with establishing the regional regulator

ST KITTS / GRENADA/ USA – The Third US-Caribbean Roundtable on Citizenship by advances implementation of the Six CBI Principles, was co-chaired by Deputy Assistant Secretary (Acting) at US Department of the Treasury, Warren Ryan and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine .

Ryan, in his role as acting deputy assistant secretary of the treasury for Europe, Africa, and Western Hemisphere in the office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes ( TFFC ), is responsible for directing strategies and engaging with partners to disrupt the financing of threats to national security and to protect the international financial system from abuse by illicit actors . Ryan oversees three directorates that cover Europe, Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia; the African continent; and North, Central, and South America. Read more here .

On 29 August 2024, the five Eastern Caribbean countries that offer Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes and the United States Department of the Treasury held a productive roundtable in Grenada to discuss the status of implementation of the Six CBI Principles, as reported by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

The CBI countries were represented by delegations comprising the chairs, chief executive officers and technical staff from the CBI programmes. Also represented were delegations from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank led by Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Commission led by director-general Dr Didacus Jules.

This was the third US-Caribbean Roundtable on CBI and the delegations discussed progress made and challenges remaining to address the Six CBI Principles agreed to by Caribbean heads of government in February 2023. The first was held in St Kitts and Nevis in February 2023 and the second was held in Miami in October 2023. The principles are geared toward strengthening the governance of the CBI programmes and mitigating money laundering and terrorist financing risks.

The parties at the third US-Caribbean Roundtable acknowledged the concerted regional efforts toward full implementation of the principles. Of note, all CBI countries have worked to fully and continuously implement the following four principles:

Principle 1: Collective agreement on treatment of denials: Not to process applications from persons whose applications have been denied in any of the other five CBI jurisdictions.

Principle 2: Interviews : Conduct interviews with applicants.

Principle 3: Additional checks : Run checks on each applicant with the Financial Intelligence Unit of the relevant country.

Principle 6: Treatment of Russians and Belarusians : Suspend processing applications from Russians and Belarusians.

The CBI countries are assiduously progressing towards fully implementing the remaining two principles ( Audits and Retrieval of Revoked Passports ). These efforts progress in parallel with other regional initiatives outlined in the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) Memorandum-of-Agreement-CBIP-20-March-2024 , now signed by all the CBI countries.

The United States delegation welcomed progress by the region in establishing an independent regional regulator, as envisioned in the MOA, to set standards, regulate and supervise the programmes and, if necessary, take corrective actions.

“The region ( Caribbean CBI/CIP ) countries will soon announce the appointment of an Interim Regulatory Commission , which will be tasked with establishing the regional regulator.” Additionally,“ the CBI countries remain resolute in collectively enhancing the risk management and mitigation for the programmes and are appreciative of the ongoing support by the United States treasury for its efforts ,” affirms ECCB news, September 5, 2024.

