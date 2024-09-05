Openroaming™ Meets Decentralization: Roam And WBA’S Collaboration For Next-Gen Connectivity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With over 3.5 million free WiFi nodes and growing, OpenRoamingTM is an excellent choice for travelers, remote workers, and students abroad who need strong and stable internet access.

Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The complexity of connecting to WiFi, particularly with various authentication methods, has been a challenge for some users. OpenRoamingTM has changed it by simplifying this process and enabling users to connect to WiFi seamlessly. As a leader in the decentralized global WiFi space, the Roam project plays an important role in promoting and supporting OpenRoamingTM.Through its efforts, the network continues to expand, reaching new users and enhancing global connectivity. This article will offer a detailed analysis of OpenRoamingTM, explore the contributions of the Roam project, and discuss the partnership between Roam and Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) in enhancing the decentralized framework for OpenRoamingTM.

Understanding OpenRoamingTM

Launched in May 2020, OpenRoamingTM is a technology developed by WBA. It's designed to provide frictionless connectivity as users roam between WiFi networks. Unlike traditional methods, which require users to manually connect to networks, enter passwords, or provide personal information each time they access WiFi, OpenRoamingTM streamlines this process by removing complex authentication steps. This innovation enhances user convenience and security, minimizing the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access. Whether you're at an airport, in a café, or at a public place, OpenRoamingTM ensures that your device can automatically connect to the access point, providing a consistent and hassle-free experience.

OpenRoamingTM includes three essential components. Firstly, Cloud Federation establishes a network and identity provider federation that allows automatic WiFi roaming and user onboarding. It's built on the WBA's Wireless Roaming Intermediary eXchange (WRIX) standards, which provide a scalable and unified framework for various business models. Secondly, Cyber Security ensures that WiFi connections among organizations participating in WBA OpenRoamingTM are simple, and safe. Lastly, Network Automation defines an automated roaming consortium codes framework (RCOI) to support policy provision across devices and networks.

The user base of OpenRoamingTM is expanding due to the wide range of benefits it offers. With over 3.5 million free WiFi nodes and growing, OpenRoamingTM is an excellent choice for travelers, remote workers, and students abroad who need strong and stable internet access. Onboarding with OpenRoamingTM is an easy and one-time process. Roam by MetaBlox, the only Web3 company recognized as a Certified Access Network Provider for OpenRoamingTMTM by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), has become a go-to project for OpenRoamingTM users. The Roam app provides a user-friendly experience with a simple setup process. After installing the app on your phone and creating your OpenRoamingTM profile, you automatically gain access to millions of WiFi access points worldwide. The app is now free and available on Google Play and App Store.

The Needs of a Decentralized OpenRoaming Framework

The decentralized OpenRoamingTM framework marks a significant shift in the future of connectivity. Unlike centralized networks, which are built and controlled by a single server, decentralized networks distribute data processing and control across multiple nodes, allowing each node to operate independently while still interacting with others to share information and resources. This distribution eliminates the risk of a single point of failure, making the network more robust against attacks.

With over 600 million guest WiFi networks worldwide and the number continuing to grow, there is an increasing demand for networks capable of handling more connections while maintaining high speeds. Decentralized networks address this need effectively, as they can scale effortlessly by incorporating additional nodes, which enhances their overall processing power and performance.

Moreover, decentralized networks enhance privacy as information does not pass through a single point but rather through multiple points. This system makes it more difficult to track activities across the network. Users also have more control over their data and how it is used, as the decentralized framework minimizes the need for intermediaries who might otherwise collect and exploit personal information. This emphasis on privacy aligns with OpenRoamingTM's objectives and the growing demand for digital rights and security in an era where data breaches and surveillance are major concerns.

Integrating OpenRoamingTM into a decentralized network fosters greater inclusivity and innovation. By removing the barriers associated with centralized control, more network providers and individuals can participate in using and building the OpenRoamingTM network. This increased participation encourages innovation, as they are incentivized to develop new and improved services.

Roam and WBA's Collaboration in Supporting OpenRoamingTM

The collaboration between Roam and the WBA in supporting OpenRoamingTM establishes a solid foundation for a long-term partnership aimed at driving technological advancements. Both projects bring valuable strength to the table: WBA with its expertise in the global wireless ecosystem and Roam with its innovative approach to decentralized connectivity.

Roam by MetaBlox is the first-ever DePIN project leveraging Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs) to create a global OpenRoamingTM WiFi network and transform the way people connect to WiFi. The power of DIDs comes from the built-in cryptography. Unlike traditional identifiers like usernames, IDs, or email addresses managed by central authorities, DIDs are registered autonomously and users have full control over their own digital identity. Each DID has its own private keys that only the owner can access. By creating a DID on the Roam app, they can prove their identity online without having to share personal information with various platforms and services.

Roam is built on the Solana blockchain, which handles all on-chain transactions, including Check-Ins, DIDs, and VCs. Thanks to Solana's lightning-fast speed, low transaction costs, and scalability, Roam users can enjoy efficient and reliable transactions.

Roam has recognized the great potential of OpenRoamingTM and is committed to its ongoing development and expansion. Roam serves as a bridge for onboarding new users, manufactures devices compatible with OpenRoamingTM, and incentivizes peoplefor contributing to the network.

User Base

Roam has proved itself as a leading project in the decentralized connectivity space, demonstrated by robust growth metrics. With over 600,000 app users in a short period, Roam has showcased its scalability and sustainability. The network has expanded to more than 500,000 nodes across 180+ countries, making it the third-largest DePIN project on Depinscan.io.

Roam plays an important role in bringing OpenRoamingTM to a larger community, consistently sharing valuable information and updates about OpenRoamingTM. Through these efforts, community members have gained a better understanding of the technology and the benefits it brings to WiFi users.

Rather than being passive users, they are actively involved and encouraged to contribute to the network's growth and development. They can engage with the app and support network growth by adding WiFi spots, Checking-In and referring to their friends. In 2025, the Roam community is expected to add a total of 1 million WiFi nodes to the Roam map. By participating in adding and validating the WiFi spot, users are helping to ensure that the network operates smoothly and meets service standards.

Manufacture Hardware Devices

Roam stands out as one of the few projects that develops its own hardware, including the Roam Rainier MAX60 and the Access Point Baker MAX30. These devices play a key role in expanding the number of OpenRoamingTM access points.

The Rainier MAX60 is designed to seamlessly integrate with the Roam ecosystem and provide OpenRoamingTM. Engineered for high performance, the Rainier MAX60 supports over 200 simultaneous connections, making it ideal for both personal and commercial use. Its advanced features include high-speed connectivity and enhanced security, ensuring that users can enjoy reliable and seamless WiFi connections wherever they are.

Beyond its primary functions, the Rainier MAX60 offers significant benefits for Web3 enthusiasts interested in token mining. As a mining device, once the Rainier MAX60 is deployed to the network, users begin earning Roam Points by keeping the miner active. Owners receive an automatic reward of 3,000 Roam Points upon setup and continue to earn 60 Roam Points daily, leading to a steady accumulation of rewards. Additionally, Roam is having a 20 million $ROAM token airdrop event exclusively for all Roam miner owners and NFTs owners, adding extra value to owning the Rainier MAX60. By having a Rainier MAX60, you are not only enjoying ongoing benefits but also supporting the expansion of the OpenRoamingTM network.

Incentivizing Participation

While the WBA has established the foundation for OpenRoamingTM, it has faced challenges in promoting the network due to the lack of an incentive system. Addressing the issue, Roam is taking it a step further by providing unique incentives. This system is designed to drive adoption and engagement, transforming OpenRoamingTM from a standard service into a dynamic, user-driven platform that is built and maintained by the community.

Roam's reward system allows users to earn Roam Points by adding WiFi spots, Checking-In, referring friends, and deploying a Roam miner. These Roam Points can be accumulated and will soon be convertible into $ROAM tokens after the Token Generation Event (TGE).

Conclusion

By working together, Roam and the WBA are not only advancing the OpenRoamingTM technology but also overcoming challenges and achieving shared goals. Their collaboration ensures that OpenRoamingTM remains at the cutting edge of connectivity solutions, providing users with a seamless, secure, and decentralized experience. The journey toward building a decentralized global WiFi network is ongoing, and with OpenRoamingTM and the support from Roam will revolutionize how people connect to WiFi.

