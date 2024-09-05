(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, renowned Hi-Fi brand Technics has released a new dedicated Hi-Fi turntable called the SL-1300G.

Renowned Hi-Fi brand Technics has released a new dedicated Hi-Fi turntable called the SL-1300G. Building upon the superb ΔΣ-Drive (Delta Sigma Drive) motor control technology, first introduced in the SL-1200GR2 during last year, Technics is taking the next step and making this outstanding technology accessible one model class higher.

In simple words, ΔΣ-Drive is capable of delivering the perfect driving sine wave signal for the iron-coreless direct drive motor. By using PWM signal generation using ΔΣ (Delta Sigma)

Modulation, as employed in Technics' full-digital amplifiers, motor vibrations are reduced to the minimum, resulting in a super smooth rotational accuracy.

This revolutionary technology was first used in the SL-1200GR2 turntable by Technics. However, in the new SL-1300G, this technique is partnered with two mechanically superior factors, adding a tremendous influence for even higher sonic perfection.

First the motor used in the SL-1300G is an iron-coreless double rotor/single stator type, the driving force of which is remarkable higher than the simpler version with only one rotor/one stator such as used in the GR2 turntable. Because of the cogging-free iron-coreless construction, the rotational smoothness of this higher motor version is truly excellent.

However, more research was done on how to further eliminate vibrations of the drive unit. Thus, the coil mounting circuit board of the motor now comes with a new reinforcement with leads to a further reduction of the mechanical vibrations caused during rotation.

The usage of a more powerful motor also enables the usage of a more massive platter – another measure for further reducing mechanical vibrations during vinyl playback, resulting in an ultimately detailed, spatial and rhythmically breathtaking performance. This platter consists of three layers: aluminium die-cast builds the fundament for high rigidity. A top layer of 2mm-thick brass, thoroughly fixed to the die-cast platter, further eliminates vibrations and adds an extra portion of touch & feel. Finally, heavy wight rubber underneath the platter dampens even the tiniest remaining vibrations, resulting in an ultimately pure tracking of every vinyl record for highest signal precision. Because the heavier platter means higher mass inertia, the rotational accuracy of the SL-1300G is outstanding.

As usual with Technics turntables of the latest generation, thanks to the rotation feedback system based on speed detection by an optical encoder, the rotational speed precision of the new SL-1300G is exceptional.

The superb qualities of the mechanical + electronical drive system is further supported by the new Multi-stage Silent Power Supply similar to the one used in our reference turntable SL-1000R. It is a combination of a low-noise, high-speed power supply working at over 100kHz and a noise canceling circuit, eliminating remaining noise by injecting the reversed-phase current of the actual noise. By this method, a very low noise floor is achieved, enabling exceptional signal-to-noise ratio, improving the overall signal performance.

The further characteristics of features are as follows:

The 2-layered bottom chassis made of aluminium die-cast and BMC (Bulk Moulding Compound) is a rock-solid fundament which enables high resistance against vibrations. In the SL-1300G, the thickness of this aluminium die-cast bottom chassis has been increased for higher rigidity, thus reaching better vibration damping. Even more, a thoroughly designed rib structure has been added to the bottom side of the chassis plate between the motor and the tonearm, further keeping mechanical motor vibrations away from the tonearm to ensure an undisturbed tracking process leading to a sound image of highest fidelity.

The high-sensitivity S-shaped aluminium tonearm with high-precision bearings, enabling an ultimately high initial motion sensitivity, makes maximum use of the vibration-free chassis for an ultimately precise reading of the information engraved in the vinyl grooves. Highly effective insulator feet shut out external vibrations for further tracking precision.

The overall design bears justice to a dedicated use of the SL-1300G as a true Hi-Fi turntable. The minimalistic design underlines the whole engineering concept: purity and straightforwardness.

To reduce environmental impact of our packaging while ensuring that Technics products are fully protected throughout their journey to our consumers, the new packaging for the SL-1300G is free of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS). Instead, it is made of smart shaped cardboard, maintaining safe protection of the product, also including a cardboard box for the accessories, allowing ease of removal and storage. Technics

is currently working to expand new packaging to other line-ups and integrate more recyclable content into packaging materials

in the future.

The new SL-1300G will be available in December at authorized Technics retailers for $3299.99.



